AT&T’s Cricket Unlimited Customers Getting HBO Max For Free

AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is giving subscribers to its $60 unlimited plan access to HBO Max’s ad supported streaming service for free.

The deal is available to new and existing Cricket customers.

“Since launching HBO Max last year, we’ve continually expanded customers’ access to the product, and partnering with Cricket, our first prepaid wireless distributor of the streaming platform, is a great opportunity to offer millions of customers instant access to HBO Max at no cost to them,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of partner management and partner marketing, WarnerMedia.

AT&T which spent billions to acquire Time Warner, is now it the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia unit and selling it to Discovery. Last month, the company announced that its had 47 million subscribers between HBO and HBO Max.

The ad-supported version HBO Max costs $9.99 a month. It does not include first-run Warner Bros. theatrical movies.

“The ad supported tier of HBO Max is a best-in-class, consumer-first media experience featuring the most premium content alongside an industry-leading limited advertising environment. As we continue to see strong growth to this offering, we are pleased to further expand our footprint and welcome the Cricket Wireless customers,” said JP Colaco, president of WarnerMedia ad sales.

Cricket’s $60 unlimited plan includes 15 GB of mobile hotspot, 100 GB of cloud storage, unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada and access to our 5G network for customers with a 5G-enabled device.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting-edge and high-quality entertainment available,” said Tony Mokry, VP and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. “From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We’re so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers.”

Existing HBO Max customers who are on Cricket’s $60 unlimited plan can download the app and use their Cricket Wireless credentials to get the service for free. New and other existing customers can get or upgrade to the $60 a month plan and get access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max.