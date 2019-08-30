AT&T and Starz Reach Multi-Year Carriage Deal

AT&T and Starz announced that they reached a new multi-year carriage agreement.

The deal gives video subscribers to AT&T’s DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse access to Starz, Starz Encore linear channels and on demand and online services.

“Starz is pleased to have found a mutually beneficial way to extend our relationship over the next several years to give millions of AT&T subscribers access to our acclaimed premium original content and vast library of blockbuster films,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, chief operating officer of Starz. “By working together, both companies are in a position to continue to deliver great value to our shared customers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our customers want more choice and value in addition to compelling entertainment in our channel offerings. We’re pleased to deliver that combination in this new agreement with Starz,” said Daniel York, chief content officer, AT&T Communications.

AT&T on Thursday reached a retransmission deal with Nexstar Media that ended a two month blackout.