‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’ Back on TruTV Feb. 19

Season two of At Home With Amy Sedaris premieres on truTV Feb. 19. Created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello, there are 10 episodes in the new season. The show features “Sedaris’ signature brand of silliness as she showcases her decorating, cooking and crafting skills,” according to truTV.

Guest stars in season two include Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Billy Crudup, Janeane Garofalo, Richard Kind, David Krumholtz, Ana Gasteyer, Darrell Hammond and Michael Shannon.

Each episode revolves around a conventional homemaking theme, with subversive twists taking segments in wacky directions. New topics for season two include how to entertain teenagers, game nights, caring for the ill and makeovers.

Sedaris again takes on a variety of roles, including Southern socialite Patty Hogg, peculiar neighbor Nutmeg, and regional wine lady Ronnie Vino. Guest stars Cole Escola, David Pasquesi, Heather Lawless and Ana Fabrega return.

At Home With Amy Sedaris is executive produced by Sedaris, Dinello and A24's Ravi Nandan.