TruTV Orders More ‘Paid Off with Michael Torpey’

TruTV has ordered an additional 16 episodes of Paid Off with Michael Torpey, a comedic game show that helps contestants pay off their student debut. Torpey hosts and co-created the show, along with Cowboy Bear Ninja. The new 16 episodes will go into production in the fall.

Paid Off sees three college grads, saddled with student debt, competing to answer trivia. One winner gets the chance to win the exact amount of student debt on their tab. The show debuted July 10.

"Paid Off is a show that has clearly struck a cultural nerve and prompted much-needed conversation about an issue that affects millions of Americans,” said Marissa Ronca, executive VP of original programming and development for truTV. “Michael’s genuine passion for helping people and raising awareness for the crippling effects of student debt is undeniable and we’re proud to do our small part, further this conversation and give away more money!”

Torpey’s acting work has seen him in Orange is the New Black (Netflix), Red Oaks (Amazon) and Sneaky Pete (Amazon).

“I am so thrilled/horrified that the national embarrassment that is the need for this ridiculous game show will continue for another 16 episodes,” said Torpey. “I truly hope the show won't have to exist for long, but until real reform comes to higher education, I will continue to highlight the stories of the 45 million Americans affected and give away as much money as possible to as many people as possible.”

Paid Off with Michael Torpey is produced by Cowboy Bear Ninja with Torpey, Michael Melamedoff, Adrian Selkowitz, Ethan Berlin and Leigh Hampton the executive producers.

The show airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.