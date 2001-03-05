Associations/Law Firms
Susan Packard,
president, Scripps Networks New Ventures, Knoxville, Tenn., elected to the board of trustees, Scripps Howard Foundation.
Marc O. Smith,
editor-in-chief, CableFAX Daily, Phillips Business Information, Washington, joins The National Cable Television Association, Washington, as senior director, communications.
