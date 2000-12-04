Associations/Law Firms
Lindsay Wood Davis,
senior VP, meetings, Radio Advertising Bureau, Monona, Wis., named executive VP, meetings.
Phyllis Dickerson-Johnson,
director of communications, Recreational Boating and FishingFoundation, Alexandria, Va., joins Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria Va., as director of communications and media relations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.