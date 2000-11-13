Associations/Law Firms

Rob Stoddard, senior VP, public relations, AT&T Broadband, Denver, also named president, board of directors, Cable Positive, New York.



Michelle Lynn Marsala,

who recently received a degree from Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y., joins the International Radio and Television Society Foundation, New York, as manager of press relations and events.



Ginny Nagle,

account executive, writer and publicist, Alavre Associates Inc., Wayne, Pa., joins The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., as

manager, marketing communications.