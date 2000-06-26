ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

The following people take on additional responsibilities on the board of directors, The New Jersey Broadcasters Association, Monroe Township, N.J.: Don Brooks, GM and owner, Margate Communications, Atlantic City, N.J. named chairman; Robert E. McAllan, president, WKXW(FM) and WBUD(AM) Trenton, N.J., named first vice chair; Joan Gerberding, president, Jersey Radio Network, Princeton, N.J., named second vice chair; Andrew J. Santoro, VP and GM, WMGQ(FM) and WCTC(AM) New Brunswick, N.J., named treasurer; Gloria Jennings, GM, WNNN(AM) Salem, N.J., named secretary; Arthur Camiolo, GM, Mega stations, Egg Harbor, N.J.