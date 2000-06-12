ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS
Jim Kuhns, manager, North American field service and support, Terayon Communications Systems Inc., Clinton Township, Mich., re-elected chairman, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa.
Phil Boykin, assistant secretary of administration for Gov. Jim Gilmore, Richmond, Va., joins Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association, as director, government relations, Richmond, Va.
