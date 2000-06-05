ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

Appointments at NCTA, Washington, D.C.: Andy Scott, manager, communications and content, KPMG Consulting, McLean, Va., joins as director, engineering; Rex Bullinger, HFC engineering manager, Excite@Home, Redwood City, Calif., joins as director, broadband technology.

Barbara Demming Lurie, bureau director, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, joins Entertainment Industries Council Inc., Los Angeles, as associate project director.