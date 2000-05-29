ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS
Appointments at the Ad Council, New York: Julie Dolan, VP, financial development, named senior VP, financial development; Priscilla Natkins, senior VP, named executive VP, campaign management; Paula Veale, VP, corporate communications, named executive VP, corporate communications and financial development; Jodi Berkowitz, campaign director, named VP, campaign director.
