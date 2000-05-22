ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

Appointments at the Ad Council, New York: Priscilla Natkins, senior VP, named executive VP, campaign management; Paula Veale, VP, corporate communications, named executive VP, corporate communications and financial development.

L. Kay Tatum, partner, Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, L.L.P., Washington, joins Wiley, Rein & Fielding, Washington, as partner.

Tom Britt, CEO, Channelseek.com, Indianapolis, becomes, additionally, vice chairman of International Webcasting Association, Washington.