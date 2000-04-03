ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

Bruce Cowie, special advisor to the president, CTV, Toronto, named president, NABA, there.

Don Byer, senior VP and deputy director, operations, Partnership for a Drug-Free America, New York, named director, national media cause-related marketing, there.

Appointments at Consumer Electronics Association, Arlington, Va.: Jayne Dalton, staff director, CES operations, named director, there; Lisa Fasold, staff director, communications, named director, communications; Tim Herbert, senior market analyst, named staff director, market research; Kelly Ricker, manager, industry relations, named staff director, conferences.