ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

Appointments at The Cable Telecommunications Association of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, Annapolis, Md.: Jaye Gamble, VP, Comcast Cablevision, Washington/ Virginia region, Silver Spring, Md., also named chairman; Earle Jones, GM, district Cablevision/AT & T Broadband & Internet Services Inc., Washington, also named first vice chairman; Phil Hammond, CFO, GS Communications, Frederick, Md., also named second vice chair.

Appointments at National Association of Television Program Executives, Santa Monica, Calif.: Nina Steiner, director, new-media sales, named director, exhibition sales; Alan Auerbach, account executive, named director, advertising and promotion sales.