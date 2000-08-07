ASSOCIATIONS/LAW FIRMS

Appointments to board of directors, Development Exchange Inc., Minneapolis: Rob Gordon, president and GM, Nashville Public Radio, Nashville, Tenn., adds the responsibility of board chair; Anne Benedict Hovland, VP, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, adds the responsibility of vice-chair; Michael J. Schoenfeld, vice chancellor for public affairs, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., also takes on the responsibility of board member; Frank Parsons, principal, Parsons Consulting, Brentwood, Tenn., also takes on the responsibility of board member.

Debbie Manoff, corporate university manager, GMAC Mortage, Horsham, Pa., joins The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., as director of training.