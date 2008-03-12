Association of Cable Communicators Names Presidents Award Winners

Cox Communications president Patrick Esser and Meredith Wagner, executive vice president of public affairs and corporate communications for Lifetime Television, will receive the Presidents Award from the Association of Cable Communicators.

The award, for "individuals who have developed and implemented communications and public-affairs initiatives within their companies, as well as throughout the cable industry," will be handed out at the group's annual conference in Washington, D.C., April 1 at the Mayflower Hotel.

The two were picked by ACC president Peggy Ballard, who, in announcing the selections, called Esser an "outstanding leader" who "understands community values and how a strategic public-affairs effort and working with community leaders can favorably affect the bottom line." Wagner has put a spotlight on key issues that burnish the brand while affecting public policy, Ballard added.