Asleep at the Wheel

The White House-brokered deal to set the national TV-ownership cap at 39% of television homes isn’t the only measure affecting the industry to be wedged into the gigantic catch-all spending bill passed by the House last week.

The bill also exempts TV- and movie-production crews from new federal rules limiting how long truck drivers can stay on the road without stopping to sleep. Fox News unsuccessfully petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption after a 14-hour workday was imposed in April.

A Fox Washington lobbyist, however, denied any role in securing the legislative relief.