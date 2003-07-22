Askin to head ATAS
Tribune Co.'s Dick Askin will assume the chairmanship of the Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences after the deadline to run for the office came and
went last week.
He replaces Bryce Zabel, who guided the academy through the aftermath of Sept. 11
and a rocky but ultimately lucrative license-fee renegotiation with the
broadcast networks.
