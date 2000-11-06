Ask Jeeves for StreamSearch
By Staff
StreamSearch, an online guide to streaming media, will now be available through Ask Jeeves and the Ask.com Web site. StreamSearch currently boasts a multimedia database of more than 2 million streaming and downloadable audio and video files. The database of multimedia files increases by 25,000 to 50,000 links per week and is projected to exceed 5 million in 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.