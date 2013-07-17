Asiana Airlines Drops Suit Plans for KTVU

In a switch from its previously litigious talk, Asiana

Airlines says it will not sue KTVU Oakland after the station reported bogus,

and offensive, names linked to the San Francisco plane crash July 6.





"Asiana Airlines has decided not to proceed with the

case since KTVU has issued a formal apology and in order for us to focus all

our efforts on managing the aftermath of the accident," the South Korean

airline said in a statement.





Asiana had previously said it would sue because the

station's erroneous reporting defamed the pilots and the company. It didn't

specify where the change of heart came from.





Cox Media Group owns KTVU, a Fox affiliate.