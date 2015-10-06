Ashley Roberts to Host NBC Owned TV Stations’ ‘1st Look’

NBC Owned Television Stations announced Tuesday that former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts will be the new host of 1st Look. She debut as host of the Emmy-winning lifestyle travel show, produced by NBC Owned Television Stations’ lifestyle production arm, LX.TV, on Jan. 9 after Saturday Night Live with a special “Awards Season Kickoff” show.

“We fell in love with Ashley from the first moment we saw her,” said Marni Sabia, VP of lifestyle production at LX.TV. “Ashley’s enthusiasm and energy, coupled with her curiosity, is exactly the kind of host we searched for at 1st Look. We’re excited for Ashley to make this show her own.”

More than 200 NBC owned and affiliates stations nationwide air 1st Look after SNL. Full episodes of the show are also available online as well as digital properties outside the home like taxi cabs, nail salons and American Airlines’ in-flight entertainment.

From 2003-10, Roberts and the Pussycat Dolls sold more than 15 million albums.

“I am so excited to join the 1st Look family and begin this new adventure in my life,” Roberts added.