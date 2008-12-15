'Ashes' to America

BBC America has picked up the rights to Ashes To Ashes, the sequel to Life On Mars.



In this case, not the quirky ABC drama which doesn't return for the rest of its initial run until January, but the British Life On Mars series that was the model for it.



"With the U.S. adapted version of Life on Mars currently on air," said BBC America, "viewers have a chance to see what happens next to their favorite characters in the original U.K. series."



BBC America says it will begin airing the 16, hour episodes of Ashes To Ashes in March 2009. The show is produced by Kudos Film & Television and Monastic Productions.



BBC America is a digital cable/satellite service distributed by Discovery.