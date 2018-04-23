‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ Canceled by Starz

Ash vs Evil Dead will not see a fourth season on Starz. Season three of the horror/comedy series started February 25. The series finale will air April 29.

Bruce Campbell plays Ash. He described the series to B&C as “an extremely well regarded, low-rated show.”

Campbell said episodes 9 and 10 are like a movie, and were set up to wrap up the series’ stories in case the show was not renewed.

“You never know if you’re coming back or not,” Campbell said. “We never want to put Evil Dead fans in that situation.”

Campbell is an executive producer, along with Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden is executive producer and showrunner.

Raimi created the Evil Dead film franchise from which the series was hatched.