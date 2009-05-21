Ascent Media Group Makes Three Executive Appointments

Ascent Media Group (AMG) has made three executive appointments as part of what has been a year-long restructuring of senior management, according to a spokesman for the company.

Emily Keeton, from Credit Suisse, joins as senior VP, corporate development, heading up mergers and acquisitions, partnership and strategy.

Adam Poulter, form Red Bee Media, joins as senior VP, global sales, heading up worldwide sales for the company, which provides post-production services to TV--the majority in HD--among many other services to cable, broadcast and advertiser clients.

Staci Miller, from Warner Bros. Online, has been named VP, strategic initiatives, overseeing multiplatform strategies for advertisers