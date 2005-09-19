ASCAP Waives Fees From Katrina-Hit Stations

Singers and songwriters will give a break to TV and radio stations singing the blues in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said Monday it will waive license fees to customers in the Gulf Coast.

Stations will have their fees waived for September and October, while bars, restaurants, and stores will not have to pony up through December.

In addition, an ASCAP employee Katrina benefit concert has been been scheduled for Sept. 21 in Manhattan.