Artisan back in TV biz
Artisan Entertainment is getting back into the TV business.
The independent film company has merged with Landscape Entertainment to form a Hollywood studio that will feature three separate divisions, including a separate TV section that will develop films, miniseries and series programming for cable and broadcast outlets.
Two-year-old Landscape Entertainment, which is 80% owned by Canadian broadcaster CTV, is investing about $20 million in cash into Artisan as well as another $15-$20 million into developed assets in exchange for a 20% stake in Artisan.
Bob Cooper, who has headed Landscape's film and TV divisions, will continue to run both as CEO of Artisan Pictures. - Joe Schlosser
