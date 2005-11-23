Trending

Art Directors Guild Seeks Submissions

The Art Directors Guild reminds members that they have until Dec. 2 to get their submissions in for awards for TV show and commercial art direction.

Awards are given out in seven categories: movies, TV series, movies of the week or minis, variety shows, awards shows, documentaries, and commercials.

The awards will be held Feb. 11, 2006, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.