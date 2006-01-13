Arrested To Make February Exit
By Jim Benson
Fox has set Friday, Feb. 10, for a two-hour season finale episode of critically acclaimed Arrested Development.
The 8-10 p.m. edition could be the final airing of the comedy from 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine TV on Fox, where it continued to under-perform as the 8 p.m. lead-in on Monday nights last fall.
Both ABC and Showtime have reportedly expressed interest in picking it up.
Judge Reinhold will guest star.
