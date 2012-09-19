Arnost Named Executive VP at Telemundo Station Group

Tom Arnost has been named executive VP and chief revenue

officer at the Telemundo Station Group. It is a new title for the group and he

starts immediately. Arnost will report to Manuel Abud, president of the group,

and will be based in Los Angeles.





Enrique Perez, senior VP of sales and marketing for the

Telemundo Station Group, will report directly to Arnost, who will work closely

with Dan Lovinger, executive VP of advertising sales and integrated marketing,

at the network level.





"Tom has been a key player in leading the charge of

raising awareness about the Hispanic market and the value of the U.S. Hispanic

audience for many years," said Abud. "As Telemundo continues to grow

its audience share and work with partners new to the Spanish-language

television landscape, his reputation and deep experience driving revenue growth

will foster further success for our station group."





Arnost was president and CEO of Equity Broadcast from 2007

to 2008. Since then, he has served on numerous boards and managed a private

investment portfolio focused on the media industry. Prior to Equity Broadcast,

Arnost was copresident of the Univision Television Group from 1996 to 2006. He

began at Univision in 1994 as station manager for KMEX Los Angeles, and became

executive VP of Univision Television Group in 1995.





From 1980 to 1994, Arnost worked at Tribune.