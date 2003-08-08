Arnold’s bid brings ratings to Leno
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s announcement that he would in fact be running for
governor of California brought The Tonight Show With Jay Leno its best
Wednesday night metered-market ratings in more than four years.
The show averaged a 6.9 rating/17 share in 55 metered markets, according to
Nielsen.
Comparatively, CBS’s Late Show With David Letterman scored a 3.1/7,
ABC’s Nightline earned a 3.0/7 and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live did a
1.2/4.
Leno’s jump also boosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien, which posted a
3.0/10, while CBS’s Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn did a 1.4/5.
Leno’s 6.9/17 is 33% higher than the show’s typical Wednesday rating, which
usually comes in around a 5.2/13.
The last time Leno rated higher on a Wednesday was on May 26, 1999, when
guests Jesse Ventura and Ricki Martin appeared, scoring a 7.3/19.
The only higher-rated show this season was when Leno switched places with
The TodayShow’s Katie Couric on Monday, May 12. The swap earned
The Tonight Show a 7.1/17.
