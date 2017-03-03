Arnold Schwarzenegger Exiting ‘New Celebrity Apprentice’

Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be back for another season of TheNew Celebrity Apprentice, according to Empire.



Schwarzenegger cited former host Donald Trump’s continued association with the NBC show as the reason it failed.



"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger told the site.



The show finale aired Feb. 13, garnering a paltry 0.9 according to Nielsen overnight ratings.



NBC did not return requests for comment at press time.