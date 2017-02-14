Primetime Ratings: ’24: Legacy,’ ‘APB’ Slide in Second Week

ABC was tops among broadcasters in primetime Monday with a 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelor slipped 4% to a 2.3, while Quantico matched last week’s 0.7.

CBS came in second with a 1.3/5. Comedies Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts were flat at 1.5, 1.4 and 1.4, respectively. 2 Broke Girls fell a tenth to a 1.2. Scorpion was even at 1.2.

Fox followed with a 1.1/4. New dramas 24: Legacy and APB suffered heavy losses. 24: Legacy lost fell 20% to a 1.2, and APB plummeted 33% to a 1.0.

NBC finished in fourth with a 0.8/3. Celebrity Apprentice limped to a flat 0.9 for its finale, while Timeless jumped a tenth to a 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.6/2. Supergirl and Jane the Virgin each rose a tenth at 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision earned a 0.7 and Telemundo a 0.5.