Arnett takes shot at CNN

Veteran war correspondent Peter Arnett -- reporting from Baghdad for NBC

News, MSNBC and National Geographic Explorer -- said

he gets almost 'perverse pleasure' being in the Iraqi capital covering the

second Gulf War while CNN, his former employer, is on the sidelines.

'CNN is not represented here and the story they are most associated with,'

said Arnett, who CNN dropped about four years ago.

Arnett credited his seasoning as a war correspondent --

which goes back to the Vietnam War -- for finessing Iraqi officials to remain and

work in Baghdad.

'This is as much a mind game as anything,' he said. 'Getting along with Iraqi

officials requires skills.'

CNN, he contended, forgot those skills, and that led to the network's

expulsion late last week.

As for the war, Arnett expects that the worst is yet to come.

'This time, the battle is coming to Baghdad,' Arnett said in a conference

call with reporters Tuesday from his hotel room in the Iraqi capital.

In spite of the dangers, Arnett said he and his three-person team are in

Baghdad to stay.

Arnett has been reporting frequently on NBC and MSNBC, particularly since NBC

pulled its crew out of Baghdad.

MSNBC airs Explorer, which

started the relationship.