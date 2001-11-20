Arnett to report from Afghanistan

Veteran combat correspondent Peter Arnett has joined Broadcast News Networks as chief correspondent of BNN's CameraPlanet Correspondents unit, reporting from Afghanistan.

Arnett will be reporting exclusively for BNN member stations worldwide from Afghanistan, Pakistan and across the region as the continuing story develops. He is expected to be in the region sometime in early December, according to a BNN spokesman.

Arnett, best known for his dramatic reportage for CNN from Teheran at the outset of the Persian Gulf War, also saw action as a combat reporter in Vietnam.

CameraPlanet Correspondents is BNN's newly announced worldwide network of TV reporters and correspondents over 40 multi-lingual and multi-skilled reporters.

BNN produces hundreds of hours of news documentary

programming annually for the BBC, CNN, NBC and CBS

- Richard Tedesco