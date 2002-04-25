Arnett live again from Baghdad

Former Cable News Network correspondent Peter Arnett will return to Baghdad, Iraq, for Broadcast News Networks, which will offer it to its U.S. and international news clients.

The veteran print and TV reporter left CNN in 1999, but he was in Iraq for the network's

defining moment as the Gulf War began in 1991, and he was the last U.S. reporter to

remain in Iraq during allied attacks.

Arnett's and his CNN colleagues' time in Iraq will be the subject of an

upcoming Home Box Offoce film, Live from Baghdad.