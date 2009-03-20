Army National Guard To Sponsor 25th Anniversary WrestleMania Event

The Army wants a few good wrestling fans.



According to World Wrestling Entertainment, the Army National Guard has signed on as the single, national presenting sponsor of the 25th anniversary of WrestleMania event April 5 at Reliant Stadium in Houston.



In addition to a cross-promotional "360" ad buy across pay-per-view, print, online and TV, including spots and Monday Night Raw shout-outs, the Army is getting 150,000 square feet of space at WrestleMania Axxess, a week-long event surrounding the anniversary. That space will play host to "The Combat Zone" featuring an obstacle course, helicopters and a virtual shooting range.



“We are extremely thrilled to work with WWE and tap into the millions of loyal and passionate fans. This is a great opportunity for our recruitment and activation outreach,” said Lieutenant Colonal Joseph Day, chief of Army National Guard marketing and advertising, according to the WWE's announcement of the sponsorship.



The Guard has teamed with WWE before, including sponsoring its troop tribute online and a mobile fan experience, but this is its deepest penetration into WWE territory.