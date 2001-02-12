Armstrong: Regulators Just Don't Get it

Misguided regulation is hindering local telephone competition, over both cable and traditional lines, AT&T Chairman Michael Armstrong told the National Press Club last week.

The problem is two-fold, he said. First, the FCC's 30% cap on cable companies' national household reach prevents AT&T from rolling out cable-phone service nationwide.

Second, regional monopolies' wholesale rates are so high that competitors cannot make a profit by leasing traditional lines. "The Bell companies still have a tight grip on Boardwalk," Armstrong said, "and now they're closing in on Park Place."