Armstrong aims at AT&T Broadband job

AT&T CEO C. Michael Armstrong has set his sights on running AT&T Broadband when the telecom giant's restructuring is complete, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Journal cites people close to Armstrong, who wants to oversee the cable kingdom he has built through $115 billion worth of acquisitions in cash and stock deals.

One likely scenario has Armstrong being named chairman of AT&T Broadband before the unit goes public. But Armstrong won't relinquish his CEO post until he's satisfied the company's restructuring has been consummated.