Armey rises for EchoStar

House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) supports EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s planned merger with DirecTV Inc., sources said.

Last week, Armey sent a letter to that effect to Attorney General John

Ashcroft. Armey's approval is important since it is one of the few unqualified

shows of support EchoStar has gotten from a key member of Congress.

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) has been behind the merger, and House Energy and

Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has been conditionally

supportive.

"I believe that the merger between EchoStar and Hughes Electronics [Corp., DirecTV's parent]

should be allowed to proceed," Armey wrote. "These companies have obviously

determined that consumers would have access to more services through the

combined company than would otherwise be available, including not only more

channels to choose from, but also more different types of television

offerings."

He went on to suggest that instead of blocking the merger, the government

should improve the spectrum-allocation process so that spectrum considerations alone

don't hamper business development and innovation.