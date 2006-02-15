Armey Praises Senators' Competition Commitment

Former House Majority Leader Dick Armey, now co-chairman of conservate group Freedomworks (lower taxes, smaller government), Wednesday praised six Senate Commerce Commitee members for their support of video franchise regulation reform.

The John-heavy list comprised Senators John D. Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), John Kerry (D-Mass.), John McCain (R-Ariz.), John Ensign (R-Nev.), Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), and Gordon Smith (R-Ore.)

In advance of a Wednesday hearing on video franchising, the six signed a statement of principles supporting competition and some revision of current franchising regs, saying: “Federal, state, and local policies regulating the offering of video services were developed in a different period. Laws, rules, and regulations that were once desirable now serve as barriers to competitive entry and disincentives to network investment,” according to Armey.