Armey Praises Senators' Competition Commitment
Former House Majority Leader Dick Armey, now co-chairman of conservate group Freedomworks (lower taxes, smaller government), Wednesday praised six Senate Commerce Commitee members for their support of video franchise regulation reform.
The John-heavy list comprised Senators John D. Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), John Kerry (D-Mass.), John McCain (R-Ariz.), John Ensign (R-Nev.), Jim DeMint (R-S.C.), and Gordon Smith (R-Ore.)
In advance of a Wednesday hearing on video franchising, the six signed a statement of principles supporting competition and some revision of current franchising regs, saying: “Federal, state, and local policies regulating the offering of video services were developed in a different period. Laws, rules, and regulations that were once desirable now serve as barriers to competitive entry and disincentives to network investment,” according to Armey.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.