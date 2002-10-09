Armey to continue push for Belo breakup

House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) will continue to try to force Belo

Corp. to divest itself of one its Dallas media properties.

The Belo-owned Dallas Morning News this week accused Armey of

targeting the company in retaliation for its coverage of Armey's son's failed

attempt to capture his father's seat (the senior Armey is retiring).

According to an amendment that Armey wanted to insert into a $10 billion

military-appropriations bill, Belo would have been forced to sell either the

News, WFAA-TV Dallas or The Denton Record-Chronicle.

The amendment did not make it into the bill Tuesday, but Armey's spokesman

said he will look for other venues for it.

Armey spokesman Greg Crist conceded that the amendment referred to Belo, but

it was not retaliation, instead stemming from the Majority Leader's

longstanding belief that "companies have a responsibility to provide fair and

unbiased coverage where competition doesn't exist."

Suggesting that Belo did not provide that and that it has a monopoly on news in

the market, Crist said the amendment was targeted at the company because

"this is an issue [Armey] has seen in his district." Crist said the

amendment didn't target other cross-ownerships because Armey "didn't want to

presuppose what kind of monopolies exist in other districts."