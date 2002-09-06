Arledge to receive NATAS honor

ABC News chairman Roone Arledge will receive the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' first-ever "Lifetime Achievement Award" Sept. 10.

Barbara Walters, co-host of ABC's 20/20 and The View, will

present the award to Arledge at the 23rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy

Awards.

"The Academy's awards committee was unanimous in making the decision to

present the award to Mr. Arledge," said Peter Price, president of NATAS. "He is

one of the most innovative people ever to work in the television-broadcast

medium, and the Academy is proud to recognize his enormous contributions to the

broadcasting industry."

Arledge has been chairman of ABC News since 1997, and he was president of ABC

News for 20 years prior to that. He also was the renowned president of ABC

Sports, creating such programs as Wide World of Sports and Monday Night

Football.

Arledge has won 36 Emmy Awards, and he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of

Fame in 1990.