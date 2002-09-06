Arledge to receive NATAS honor
ABC News chairman Roone Arledge will receive the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' first-ever "Lifetime Achievement Award" Sept. 10.
Barbara Walters, co-host of ABC's 20/20 and The View, will
present the award to Arledge at the 23rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy
Awards.
"The Academy's awards committee was unanimous in making the decision to
present the award to Mr. Arledge," said Peter Price, president of NATAS. "He is
one of the most innovative people ever to work in the television-broadcast
medium, and the Academy is proud to recognize his enormous contributions to the
broadcasting industry."
Arledge has been chairman of ABC News since 1997, and he was president of ABC
News for 20 years prior to that. He also was the renowned president of ABC
Sports, creating such programs as Wide World of Sports and Monday Night
Football.
Arledge has won 36 Emmy Awards, and he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of
Fame in 1990.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.