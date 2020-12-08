Arizona PBS Launches New Digital Series to Support Local Restaurants

Arizona PBS series Plate & Pour is getting a digital spinoff to support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. Plate & Pour: Takeout is a digital mini-series that starts on Dec. 10 on Arizona PBS's Instagram page in the form of 10 to 20 short videos every Thursday.

Chef Mark Tarbell is the host of Plate & Pour and will be revisiting restaurants featured on the show to "discover the artistry behind to-go offerings from some of the most dynamic dining destinations in the Southwest," PBS said in a release.

Launching the series on Instagram will allow viewers and followers to interact and suggest their own favorite spots for Tarbell to try.

“What we’re hoping to bring to our Instagram followers is the restaurant experience — getting your food and going through the motions of creating a dine-in experience at your table,” said Arizona PBS digital director Ebonye Delaney. “Plate & Pour: Takeout is lighthearted and shines a new spotlight on some of the best places to eat in the Valley.”