Arizona bans broadcast noncompetes

Arizona Gov. Jane Hull has signed a bill outlawing noncompete clauses in

broadcast contracts.

Such clauses generally ban employees who leaves jobs -- sometimes even

when fired -- from working for competitors in the same market for a certain

period.

The right-to-work state seemed an unlikely one for a law against noncompetes,

but Republican State Sen. Scott Bundgaard, its original sponsor, said his

bill was entirely consistent with free enterprise.

Opponents of the bill, including the Arizona Broadcasters Association, argued

that the bill overrides parties' right to enter into contracts and that the law

would burden smaller stations.

Lobbying went on right into the final days.