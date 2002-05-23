Arizona bans broadcast noncompetes
Arizona Gov. Jane Hull has signed a bill outlawing noncompete clauses in
broadcast contracts.
Such clauses generally ban employees who leaves jobs -- sometimes even
when fired -- from working for competitors in the same market for a certain
period.
The right-to-work state seemed an unlikely one for a law against noncompetes,
but Republican State Sen. Scott Bundgaard, its original sponsor, said his
bill was entirely consistent with free enterprise.
Opponents of the bill, including the Arizona Broadcasters Association, argued
that the bill overrides parties' right to enter into contracts and that the law
would burden smaller stations.
Lobbying went on right into the final days.
