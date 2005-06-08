Arena, Lingerie Bowls Firmed Up

It was a busy day for news in the alternate football universe Wednesday, with more Roman numerals than a math test at Caesar's palace (the emperor, not the casino).

First there was the announcement that former Chicago Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman had been named commissioner of the Lingerie Football League, which schedules a big pay-per-ogle game, Lingerie Bowl III, as counterprogramming to the tame-in-perpetuity Super Bowl XL halftime show.

Then there was a reminder (as if anyone needed it), that Arena Bowl XIX will air on NBC this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas between the Georgia Force (13-5) and the Colorado Crush (12-6).

According to a release from the lingerie folks, Rodman will also participate in the game in some capacity that has to do with a cage and fire. And Rodman will not be the only aging ex-Chicago sports icon involved. Former Bear William "Refirgerator" Perry will also be on hand, as will veteran eye candies Jenny McCarthy and Cindy Margolis.

We were told that Rodman was going to make the official announcement of installation as commissioner wearing a bra and "boy shorts."

As for NBC, it planned to mike up the players and coaches for the big Arena game "to allow viewers inside the game to see and hear the strategy behind plays."

Halftime entertainment at Arenabowl XIX will be by Bryan Adams.