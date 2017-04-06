Arena Football League Picks Sportsrocket to Stream Games

The Arena Football League has selected Sportsrocket to live stream its games and provide real-time highlights.

The league’s season kicks off April 7 and at least 17 games will appear on ArenaFootball.com via Sportsrocket’s Turbine platform, which puts games on multiple platforms. Turbine also makes live lookins and highlight available to fans anywhere they consume video.

Sportsrocket launched Turbine last week, live streaming the Formula Drift Streets of Long Beach event. The number of live streams of the event rose to nearly 1 million from 140,000 streams the prior year.

“Turbine was a tremendous success during its first engagement last weekend,” said Sportsrocket founder and CEO Brian Bedol. “It’s a powerful syndication tool created to address the challenge of reaching fans where they already consume content, rather than asking them to travel to a new destination. Sportsrocket changes the playing field, offering forward-thinking rights-holders like the AFL the ability to distribute easily, broadly, and profitably.”

“Everyone here is thrilled to be working with Sportsrocket as the 2017 AFL season gets underway on Friday,” added AFL commissioner Scott Butera. “We examined the marketplace thoroughly and are confident that Sportsrocket’s innovative live-streaming solution is the best platform to help us grow our exciting sport’s fan base. Most importantly, they have a deep understanding of sports media, and we get the benefit of that experience.”

Sportsrocket works with Big Ten Network, National Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, AS Roma, eLeague and Network A.