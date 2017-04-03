Sportsrocket’s Turbine Puts Live Sports on Multiple Digital Platforms

Sportsrocket, the digital sports media company started by long-time TV executive Brian Bedol, has launched Turbine, which enables live events to be streamed on multiple online and social platforms simultaneously.

Turbine debuted on Friday with the 2017 Formula Drift Streets of Long Beach qualifying event, which was live-streamed to Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Periscope, NetworkA.com and FormulaD.com. Turbine puts the video within each platform’s native player.

“Sports fans, especially the younger ones, consume content on the platforms they already inhabit and rarely go to destinations anymore,” said Bedol. “Turbine was created to offer rights-holders the ability to easily reach these fans, like home delivery for sports.”

Formula D is a popular motor sport among millennials.

“This is the most powerful syndication tool I've ever seen,” said Ryan Sage, VP and cofounder of Formula Drift. “We need to reach our fans all over the world and make it as easy as possible for them to watch Formula Drift. Sportsrocket Turbine is a game-changer!”

Sportsrocket works with Big Ten Network, National Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, AS Roma, eLeague and Network A.



(Photo via Steve Snodgrass's Flickr. Image taken on March 6, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)