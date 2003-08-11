PBS is looking to take a page out of ABC’s promotional playbook.

The latest promo mailer for WGBH-TV Boston’s Antiques Roadshow

features the profile of a quarterback in classic passing pose. The helmet’s logo

is the Antiques Roadshow trunk and the pitch reads, "It’s Monday Night …

Are You Ready for some Roadshow!" Inside is a chalkboard noting the

cities scheduled for Roadshow visits.

The series airs at 8 p.m. Monday nights, so at least it doesn’t have to

compete helmet-to-helmet with ABC’s Monday Night Football franchise,

which kicks off at 9 p.m.