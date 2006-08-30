Are You Ready For Some Gridiron Violins?

Conductor and 18-time Grammy winner John Williams and singer Pink will combine to open NBC's new Sunday Night Football game Broadcasts.

NBC contracted with Williams (Olympics theme, Star Wars, ET) to compose an orchestral opening to the gridiron showdown, which will play over the opening shot and intro. He also composed a theme for the 7 p.m. pre-game show.

William's game-time music, which has a definite March of the Gladiator's sound to it--drums and horns--will lead into the Peacock's version of Hank Williams Jr., Pink, who will sing the NBC Sunday Night Football theme, set to Joan Jett’s "I Hate Myself for Loving You."



Click here to listen to the new theme by Pink:

Click here to listen to the new theme by John Williams:

For those who want to get in some practice, here are the words to the theme:

Waiting All Day For Sunday Night

All right Sunday Night where are you?

Just kicking back from the things that you do

You want the Big Game, we want it too!

Hey Jack it's a fact, the best show in town,

Sunday Night Football we ain't messing around

Al and John will make you crank up the sound ...

The NFL's best have come to play

For every fan there's just one thing left to say, ay, ay, ay ...

I've been waiting all day for Sunday Night

The tough get rough in a primetime fight

The last one standing gets to turn out the lights

Cause I been waiting all day for Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football on NBC

The only game that you have to see

Don't need a ticket, all you needs a TV

Cause the NFL rocks on NBC